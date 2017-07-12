Sean Hannity Asks Don Jr. 'Every Single Question' About Russia Meeting In 15 Minutes

Well, that was fast.
On his show Tuesday night, Sean Hannity announced that he would ask Donald Trump Jr. “every single question [he] can think of” about emails showing the president’s son met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who was allegedly offering information obtained by the Russian government that was damaging to Hillary Clinton.
Apparently, that only took about 15 minutes.
“Look this is an opinion show,” the Fox News host said, “but I wanted to ask every question I could think of regarding this issue. I can’t think of any more in all honesty.”
During the course of the interview, Hannity asked the president’s son if “any alarm bells” went off when he was approached about meeting with a Russian lawyer who apparently had information obtained by the Russian government. Hannity also inquired about what Trump Jr. would have done if he hypothetically received information that turned out to be illegal.
Before ending the Q&A, Hannity asked Trump Jr. to confirm that he would cooperate with any investigation dealing with Russia and the campaign.
“And you have nothing to hide? That means you’ll testify under oath? All of that?” Hannity asked.
“All of it,” Trump Jr. said. “Yeah.”
