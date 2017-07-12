Sean Hannity Asks Don Jr. 'Every Single Question' About Russia Meeting In 15 Minutes

Well, that was fast.

On his show Tuesday night, Sean Hannity announced that he would ask Donald Trump Jr. “every single question [he] can think of” about emails showing the president’s son met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who was allegedly offering information obtained by the Russian government that was damaging to Hillary Clinton.

Apparently, that only took about 15 minutes.

“Look this is an opinion show,” the Fox News host said, “but I wanted to ask every question I could think of regarding this issue. I can’t think of any more in all honesty.”

Hannity says he's exhausted all the questions he can think to ask Trump Jr. A deep, deep reservoir there. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 12, 2017

Hannity—who spent an entire segment analyzing Obama's choice of mustard—just said he can't think of any more questions to ask Trump Junior. — William LeGate (@williamlegate) July 12, 2017

Hannity can think of no more questions to ask Donald Jr. So it's back to bashing the media. — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) July 12, 2017

Hannity didn't ask Donald Trump Jr. why he wasn't transparent about the meeting until The New York Times was about to publish the emails. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) July 12, 2017

During the course of the interview, Hannity asked the president’s son if “any alarm bells” went off when he was approached about meeting with a Russian lawyer who apparently had information obtained by the Russian government. Hannity also inquired about what Trump Jr. would have done if he hypothetically received information that turned out to be illegal.

Before ending the Q&A, Hannity asked Trump Jr. to confirm that he would cooperate with any investigation dealing with Russia and the campaign.

“And you have nothing to hide? That means you’ll testify under oath? All of that?” Hannity asked.