The History And Traditions Of Hanukkah, The Jewish Festival Of Lights

Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in the second century B.C.E. during the Maccabean revolt against oppressive Greek rulers. Jews celebrate the holiday by lighting a nine-branch candelabrum, commonly called a menorah. (Technically, the candelabrum for Hanukkah is called a hanukkiah to distinguish itself from the seven-branch menorah used in the Temple and described in Exodus 25 .)

Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, is celebrated for eight days beginning at sundown on Dec. 24, 2016. On the Hebrew calendar, Hanukkah begins on 25 Kislev.

The story of Hanukkah is one of revolution and miracles: Greek influence over the Jews in the land of Israel had become an affront to Jewish culture and ritual. Antiochus, the Greek ruler, forbade Jewish religious practice, so a small group of Jews, the Maccabees, revolted.

These Jews eventually prevailed and, as a first order of business, restored the Holy Temple, which had been desecrated. The menorah in the Temple needed to be re-lit because, according to tradition, it should burn continuously. The Temple liberators found one vial of olive oil, enough for one day of light. Miraculously, the oil lasted for eight days.