Happening Hollywood: How To Spend A Day In Tinseltown

Let’s face it: part of Hollywood’s allure, particularly for out-of-towners, is its voyeuristic proximity to celebrity life: those golden stars etched with famous names down the Blvd., al fresco dining with larger than life sightings of your onscreen fave, and of course, that sign propped in the mountains, its large letters confirming the thrill of all the awards shows, classic movie locations and even tabloid stories we all have come to know. But beyond its celebrity footprints and glamour, Hollywood was actually an agricultural community before Tinseltown even touched down. There are thriving streets with historical architecture, bars, museums, nature trails and a great fusion of the eccentric and familiar.

Here’s how to spend a full day in Los Angeles’ most famous neighborhood:

MORNING

Start with a hike up to Griffith Observatory, located 1,134 feet above sea level. Once you reach the Observatory, enjoy views of the Hollywood sign, see live shows in the planetarium, and a map of the solar system under your feet. Griffith Park itself has great historical significance to the city. At over 4,000 acres, it is home to the Greek Theatre, the Hollywood Sign, the Griffith Observatory, and visitors who flock there year round.

Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts.

After a hike and some education, you’re going to be hungry. Actor Danny Trejo fulfills even the most detailed donut cravings at his bakery, Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts. This sugar shack on the corner of Santa Monica Blvd. and North Highland offers everything from cheese jalapeno to tres leches donuts.

AFTERNOON

Check in to Hollywood’s latest hotspot, The Dream Hotel. Located on the corner of the ever buzzing Selma and N. Cahuenga Blvd., the property’s 178 guestrooms and suites offer panoramic views of Hollywood and proximity to some of the area’s biggest landmarks. Chill out at The Highlight Room’s pool over a margarita, where you can watch the cool kids bob their heads to a live dj or nosh on a savory lobster and avocado toast. There’s a gym helmed by celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson and a stunning lobby where creatives and visitors commune over ideas and drinks.

Dream Hollywood The lobby at Dream Hollywood.

For a wacky and unique museum visit, head to the Museum of Broken Relationships, where heartbreak is captured through handwritten love notes and other artifacts of what once was from people around the world. For lunch, enjoy people watching with al fresco dining at gastropub Stout. There’s an extensive beer menu and even brew festival every November. If you prefer rooftop views with a colorful backdrop, French chain Mama Shelter has a menu of shareable plates and pitchers of fruit filled adult elixirs.

EVENING

At night, Hollywood comes alive. Foot traffic doubles, club lines lengthen and there’s no shortage of people hoping to be seen. For night owls, Avenue has world class DJs in a lounge setting. Best of all, exiting the club means entering Luchini, a New York style pizzeria that shares the space.

Salad dish at Gwen restaurant.