Happy 49th Birthday J Lo!

Jennifer Lynn Lopez 7/24/1969 The Bronx, NY.

Singer, actress, dancer, fashion designer, author, and producer.

Was a ‘Flygirl’ In Living Color.

Was a back-up dancer for New Kids On the Block and Janet Jackson.

Featured on the cover of the first issue of Latina.

First Latina actress to earn over a million dollars for a film.

First woman to have a number one film and a number one album in the same week.

The green dress she wore at the 2000 Grammy Awards led to the creation of Google Images.

Married and divorced three times, has twins by former husband Marc Anthony.