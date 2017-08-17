Happy 57th Birthday Lisa Coleman

Lisa Coleman 8/17/1960 Los Angeles.
Her mother was Mexican-American.
Musician, arranger, composer, songwriter, record producer.
Best known for playing with Prince and the Revolution and Wendy & Lisa.
Had a long term romantic relationship with Wendy.
Came out in 2009 in an interview with Out magazine.
Won an Emmy for Outstanding Main Title Theme in 2010 for Nurse Jackie.
Married.
