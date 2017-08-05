Happy 61st Birthday: Maureen McCormick

Maureen Denise McCormick 8/5/1956, Encino, CA.
Actress. recording artist, author.
Best known for portraying Marcia Brady in The Brady Bunch.
Was addicted to cocaine and quaaludes. Suffered from depression and bulimia.
Here’s the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding my True Voice, her autobiography, was published in 2008.
Lost more than 30 pounds on Celebrity Fit Club, which she won.
Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!
