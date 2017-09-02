Happy 67th Birthday Harvey Levin

Harvey Robert Levin 9/2/1950, L.A., CA.
TV producer, writer, lawyer, legal analyst, celebrity reporter, founder of TMZ.
Graduated UC Santa Barbara with B.A. in poli sci.
J.D. from University of Chicago in 1975.
Dr. Andy Mauer is his partner.
Has received 9 Emmy Awards.
Peace, love, joy, gratitude, faith, courage, compassion, and blessings.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS