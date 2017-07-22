Happy 71st Birthday Danny Glover!

Danny Lebem Glover 7/22/1946 San Francisco, CA.
Actor, director, political activist.
As a member of the Black Students’ Union at SFSU led a 5 month strike (the longest student walkout in U.S. history) to establish the first Department of Black Students and the first School of Ethnic Studies in the U.S.
Best known for his role in the Lethal Weapon series.
Married twice and divorced once.
Co-founded Robey Theatre Company in Los Angeles which focuses on theatre by and about black folks.
