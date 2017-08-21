Akilah Monifa, Contributor Author/writer/blogger/storyteller/microblogger/vlogger

Happy 79th Birthday Kenny Rogers

08/21/2017 12:46 pm ET
By Dwight McCann

Born Kenneth Ray Rogers 8/21/38 in Houston Texas. He has more than 120 hit singles. He retired in 2015. Here are 10 of my favorite Kenny Rogers songs:

Lucille

Coward of the County

Lady

The Gambler

Mary Did You Know

I Will Always Love You

Just Dropped in to See What Condition My Condition Was In

Ruby Don’t Take Your Love to Town

Something’s Burning

What about me?

And “All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration” is in Nashville on October 25, 2017.

Peace, love, joy, gratitude, faith, courage, compassion, and blessings.

