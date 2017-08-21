Happy 79th Birthday Kenny Rogers

Born Kenneth Ray Rogers 8/21/38 in Houston Texas. He has more than 120 hit singles. He retired in 2015. Here are 10 of my favorite Kenny Rogers songs:
Lucille
Coward of the County
Lady
The Gambler
Mary Did You Know
I Will Always Love You
Just Dropped in to See What Condition My Condition Was In
Ruby Don’t Take Your Love to Town
Something’s Burning
What about me?
And “All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration” is in Nashville on October 25, 2017.
