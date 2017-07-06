Happy Birthday 14th Dalai Lama!

Tenzin Gyatso born Taktser, remote part of Tibet, 7/6/1935.

He was one of 16 children.

Recognized as Dalai Lama in 1939, enthroned in 1940.

Officially became 14th Dalai Lama 11/17/1950.

In exile.

He said: "[t]he Dalai Lama office was an institution created to benefit others. It is possible that it will soon have outlived its usefulness.”

In addition to hinting the he may be the last Dalia Lama, he laso suggested that if there is another Dalai Lama, it might be a woman.

