Alan Cedric Page 8/7/1945 Canton , OH.

Professional football player, attorney, and judge.

University of Notre Dame undergrad.

Professional football player.

Graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School while playing professional football.

In 1979 was the first active NFL player to compete a marathon.

After football worked in a law firm, was Special Assistant Attorney General, and Assistant Attorney General.

Was elected Associate Justice to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

First African American to serve on the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Married with four children.

Worked on construction team that built the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was later inducted into it.