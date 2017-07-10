Happy Birthday Alec Mapa

Alejandro Mapa 7/10/1965 San Francisco, CA.
Actor, comedian, writer, host.
Attended New York University.
Replaced B.D. Wong in the Broadway production of M. Butterly.
Married in 2008 and has one child.
Best known for his tv roles in Half and Half, Ugly Betty, and Desperate Housewives.
