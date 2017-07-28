Happy Birthday Alexis Arquette (R.I.P.)

Robert Arquette sunrise 8/28/1969, sunset 9/11/2016 both in Los Angeles, CA.
Actress, musician, singer, and cartoonist.
A.K.A. Eva Destruction.
Her sex reassignment surgery was documented in Alexis Arquette: She’s My Brother.
She was HIV positive.
Peace, love, joy, gratitude, faith, courage, compassion, and blessings.
