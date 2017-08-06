Happy Birthday Andy Warhol (R.I.P.)

Andrew Warhola sunrise 8/6/1928 Pittsburgh, PA, sunset 2/22/1987, NY, NY.
Artist, director, producer, writer, and author.
Graduated from what is now Carnegie Melon Institute.
Started out as a commercial artist.
Was gay.
Almost always wore a wig in public.
Founded Interview magazine.
Credited with coining “15 minutes of fame” and “superstar”.
Founded the New York Academy of Art in 1979.
