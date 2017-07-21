Happy Birthday Ernest Hemingway!

Ernest Miller Hemingway sunrise 7/21/1899, Oak Park, IL, sunset 7/2/1961, Ketchum, ID.

He was a novelist, short story writer, and journalist.

He was a reporter for The Kansas City Star.

He was an ambulance driver during WWI.

Wrote A Farewell to Arms based on his time in war.

Was awarded a Bronze Star for bravery in WWII.

He won a Pulitzer Prize and a Nobel Prize in Literature.

He was married four time and had 3 kids.

He committed suicide as did his father.