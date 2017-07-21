Happy Birthday Ernest Hemingway!

Ernest Miller Hemingway sunrise 7/21/1899, Oak Park, IL, sunset 7/2/1961, Ketchum, ID.
He was a novelist, short story writer, and journalist.
He was a reporter for The Kansas City Star.
He was an ambulance driver during WWI.
Wrote A Farewell to Arms based on his time in war.
Was awarded a Bronze Star for bravery in WWII.
He won a Pulitzer Prize and a Nobel Prize in Literature.
He was married four time and had 3 kids.
He committed suicide as did his father.
Peace, love, joy, gratitude, faith, courage, compassion, and blessings.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS