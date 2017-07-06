Happy Birthday Frida Kahlo!

Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Calderón sunrise 7/6/1907 Coyoacán, Mexico City, Mexico sunset 7/13/1954 Coyoacán, Mexico City, Mexico.

Her father was a German photographer.

Had polio as a child which left one leg shorter than the other.

Was headed to medical school before a bus accident left her in constant pain and she decided to pursue her hobby, art and painting as a career.

First Mexican artist to be featured at the Lourve.

Married Diego Rivera. Because of their size differences her parents described the marriage as between “an elephant and a dove”.

She joined the Mexican Communist Party.

They lived and travelled in the United States, San Francisco, New York, and Detroit.

She had affairs with Leon Trotsky and Josephine Baker.

These were the last words she wrote to accompany her drawing: "I joyfully await the exit — and I hope never to return — Frida" ("Espero alegre la salida — y espero no volver jamás").