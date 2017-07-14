By The state of New Mexico

Susana Martinez 7/14/1959 El Paso, TX. Roosevelt Grier 7/14/32 Cuthbert, GA.

Susana’s great grandfather was a Mexican Revolutionary General.

Rosey was one of 12 children and named after Franklin Roosevelt.

Rosey is an actor, singer, minister, and former NFL player, play for the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams as a part of the Fearsome Foursome which included Deacon Jones, Merlin Olsen, and Lamar Lundy.

Susana grew up Democratic and became a Republican in 1995.

Rosey was a bodyguard for Senator Robert Kennedy and took the gun from and subdued Sirhan Sirhan, who shot and killed the Senator during a Democratic Primary.

Susana is the 31st governor of New Mexico, the first female governor of New Mexico and the first female Hispanic governor in the United States.

Rosey spoke at the 1986 Republican convention and endorsed President Ronald Reagan.

Rosey was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2017.