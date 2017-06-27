Akilah Monifa, Contributor Author/writer/blogger/storyteller/microblogger/vlogger

Happy Birthday Helen Keller

06/27/2017 11:58 am ET
Helen Keller on left with teacher Anne Sullivan on right in 1888 on Cape Cod

Helen Adams Keller sunrise 6/27/1880 Tuscumbia, AL, sunset 6/1/1968, Easton, CT.

When she was 19 months old she contracted an illness which left her blind and deaf.

Anne Sullivan was her teacher, governess and companion for 49 years and their relationship was captured in a play and a movie entitled The Miracle Worker.

Author, political activist, lecturer.

She was the first deaf-blind person to receive a bachelor’s degree.

She graduated from Radcliffe College.

Was friends with Alexander Graham Bell, Charlie Chaplin, and Mark Twain.

She was a member of the Socialist Party and the International Workers of the World, IWW (Wobblies).

She wrote 12 books including an autobiography, The Story of My Life.

President Lyndon Baines Johnson awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1964.

Peace, love, joy, gratitude, faith, courage, compassion and blessings.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Happy Birthday Helen Keller

CONVERSATIONS