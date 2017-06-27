Happy Birthday Helen Keller

Helen Adams Keller sunrise 6/27/1880 Tuscumbia, AL, sunset 6/1/1968, Easton, CT.

When she was 19 months old she contracted an illness which left her blind and deaf.

Anne Sullivan was her teacher, governess and companion for 49 years and their relationship was captured in a play and a movie entitled The Miracle Worker.

Author, political activist, lecturer.

She was the first deaf-blind person to receive a bachelor’s degree.

She graduated from Radcliffe College.

Was friends with Alexander Graham Bell, Charlie Chaplin, and Mark Twain.

She was a member of the Socialist Party and the International Workers of the World, IWW (Wobblies).

She wrote 12 books including an autobiography, The Story of My Life .

President Lyndon Baines Johnson awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1964.