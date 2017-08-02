Happy Birthday Isabel Allende

Chilean American author Isabel Allende, 8/2/1942, Lima, Peru, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014, our nation’s highest civilian honor. Here are 10 things I learned about Isabel Allende:

1. She is the author of 21 books.

2. Her books have sold more than 65 million copies worldwide.

3. She lives in San Rafael, California.

4. She was presented the award by President Obama in a White House ceremony on November 24th 2014. Eighteen other folks also received the medal of Freedom at the same time including Stephen Sondheim, Meryl Streep, and Stevie Wonder.

5. She became a U.S. citizen in 1993.

6. Her most recent book is also her first thriller, Ripper .

7. She is 74 years old.

8. President Obama via a statement said:

From activists who fought for change to artists who explored the furthest reaches of our imagination; from scientists who kept American on the cutting edge to public servants who help write new chapters in our American story, these citizens have made extraordinary contributions to tour country and the world.

9. She has been called “the world’s most widely-read Spanish-language author”.

10. Her father was the first cousin of Salvador Allende President of Chile from 1970 to 1973.