Happy Birthday Martha Stewart

Martha Helen Kostyra 8/3/1941, Jersey City, NJ.

Polish.

Businesswoman, writer, television personality.

Babysat for the children of Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra.

Began modeling in tv commercials and magazines at age 15.

Graduated from Barnard College.

She was a stockbroker and started catering on the side.

First female self-made billionaire in the U.S.

March 2004 found guilty of felony charges of conspiracy, obstruction of an agency proceeding, and making false statements to federal investigators.

Served time in prison.

Married and divorced twice with one daughter.