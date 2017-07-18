Happy Birthday, Mr. Hockney, Happy Birthday To You…

There is a traditional, proper way to celebrate the milestone birthday of a famous artist: to organize a large, dramatic retrospective covering decades of his or her career. And that is precisely what three major museums – Tate Modern, Pompidou Centre, and The Met – have done to honor the 80th birthday of the one and only David Hockney. Currently, his retrospective David Hockney is in Paris, until the end of October. After that, it will travel to The Met in New York where it will run from late November until the end of February 2018.

L: Self Portrait, Gerardmer, France, 1975, David Hockney, chromogenic print. © David Hockney. Photo credit: Richard Schmidt. Image courtesy The Getty Museum. R: Self Portrait, July 1986, David Hockney, homemade print on two sheets of paper. © David Hockney. Image by Edward Goldman.

But here, in Los Angeles, where Mr. Hockney has lived for almost 50 years, The Getty Museum has thrown a special double-exhibition celebration to honor the artist’s birthday, and all of us are invited to have an intimate look at the artist through his rarely seen self portraits and photographs.

L: Self Portrait, 1954, David Hockney, lithograph in 5 colors. © David Hockney. Image by Edward Goldman. R: Self Portrait with Watch, 1983, David Hockney, charcoal on paper. © David Hockney. Image by Edward Goldman. © David Hockney. Image by Edward Goldman.

Somehow, in spite of his huge popularity and commercial success, Hockney has avoided a perfected monotony in his artworks that so often affects major artists toward the end of their career (I don’t want to be killed or sued, so I won’t mention any names, but you probably can come up with a few, yourself…).

L: Self Portrait, 1984, David Hockney, oil on 5 canvases. © David Hockney. Image by Edward Goldman. R: Self Portrait with Red Braces, 2003, David Hockney, watercolor. © David Hockney. Image by Edward Goldman.

Hockney doesn’t try to compliment himself in any of his self-portraits. Instead, he stares at us - or more to the point, at himself in the mirror – judging, debating, and engaging us in this very process.

Top: Paint Trolley, L.A., 1985, David Hockney, collage of chromogenic prints. © David Hockney. Image by Edward Goldman. Bottom: Installation shot of David Hockney Self Portraits, 2012, iPad drawings printed on paper. Image by Edward Goldman.

To quote a statement by Timothy Potts, Director of the J. Paul Getty Museum, “Most remarkable of all has been David’s relentless curiosity and inventiveness... his works remain as fresh and young today as they have ever been.” Definitely, Hockney was one of the first artists who used a Xerox machine to create his artworks 30 years ago. And, over the last several years, he has embraced the iPad, using his finger as brush to create new works.

Pearblossom Hwy., 11-18th April 1986, #2, April 11-18, 1986, David Hockney, collage of chromogenic prints. The J. Paul Getty Museum. © 1986 David Hockney. Image courtesy The Getty Museum.

Most of the artworks in the exhibition belong to the artist, and some haven’t been seen for years. And, that includes his most famous photographic collage, Pearblossom Hwy., acquired by the Getty in 1997 in celebration of the opening of the museum’s new campus in Brentwood. This amazing collage consists of more than 700 photos, taken over several days in the desert. Just think about Hockney’s other iconic images of Los Angeles pools. Intriguing that these iconic images of Southern California have been created by an artist who is both an insider and an outsider here. One is reminded of the work of another European artist, photographer Robert Frank who brought a unique fresh perspective on America in the 1950s.

Place Furstenberg, Paris, August 7, 8, 9, 1985, David Hockney, collage of chromogenic prints. © David Hockney. Image by Edward Goldman.

A particular aspect of Hockney’s art appeals to me: his refusal to bring his works to a formal perfection. One always feels like you are watching the artist continuing to apply brushstrokes, or adding and moving additional photos in his collages. Take a look at his collage of Place Furstenberg in Paris... everything there is moving, breathing, and I swear – dancing.

David Hockney at the opening of Happy Birthday, Mr. Hockney. The Getty Museum. 2017. Image by Susan Morse.

I trust that you have heard the expression, “the perfect is the enemy of the good.” For me, this precisely describes the strength and enduring vitality of David Hockney’s art. So, Happy Birthday, Mr. Hockney, Happy Birthday To You…

Edward Goldman is an art critic and the host of Art Talk, a program on art and culture for NPR affiliate KCRW 89.9 FM. To listen to the complete show and hear Edward’s charming Russian accent, click here.