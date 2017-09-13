Happy Birthday Nell Carter (R.I.P.) #WeAreEverywhere

Nell Ruth Hardy sunrise 9/13/1948 Birmingham, AL, sunset 1/23/2003 Beverly Hills, CA.
Singer and actress.
Best known for her roles in Gimme A Break! and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.
Divorced twice, three children, and her partner survived her. Her bisexuality was not revealed until after her death.
She won a Tony and an Emmy.
Peace, love, joy, gratitude, faith, courage, compassion, and blessings.
