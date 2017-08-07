Ralph Johnson Bunche sunrise 8/7/1903 or 1904, Detroit, MI, sunset 12/9/71 NY, NY.
Political scientist, academic, diplomat, and civil rights activist.
Phi Beta Kappa and valedictorian from UCLA.
Received his doctorate in political science from Harvard and was the first black to get a PhD in political science from any university.
He was the Chair of the Department of Political Science at Howard University from 1928 - 1950.
He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1950 for his work on the Arab-Israeli conflict in Palestine, the first black person to receive the award.
He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1963 from President Kennedy.
Married with three children.
