Happy Birthday Sean Hayes

Sean Patrick Hayes born 6/28/1970 in Chicago, IL.
Actor, comedian, and producer.
Worked as a classical pianist.
Won an Emmy for his work in Will & Grace.
Produced The Soul Man and Hot in Cleveland.
Has a lip-sync channel on YouTube with his husband called The Kitchen Sync.
