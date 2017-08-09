Happy Birthday, Son. Your Gift? Divorce.

Today my son turns 13. He’s gone from a shy, chubby toddler to a confident and lanky teen who can outrun me (not all that challenging) and outbenchpress many adults.

A year and a half ago, I had to shatter his world by telling him that his parents would no longer be together. In retrospect, that was one of the hardest parts of the entire process of getting a divorce. You don’t know pain until you’ve seen it in your child’s innocent eyes.

Over the months that followed, I kept a keen eye on him. Sure, he seemed okay on the surface, but who can ever tell with preteens? What darkness lurks beneath?

Early on, he latched onto the role of taking care of me, his Mama, who was too broken to even cook. He made an adorable list on the fridge whiteboard of meals he could make.

That lasted all of a month.

We’ve had to forge our own way through the murk of split custody, hormones, and genetics. Because he is truly my son. His surly responses to my everyday adultlame questions harken me back to my own youth when I spoke to my mother in the same exact manner.

I have to not take anything personally, and that’s tough. When he wants to spend extra time with his dad, I can’t tell him how it hurts like a knife deep in my stitched-up heart. I can’t force him to talk to me.

The rare moments we have of getting along, of him opening up to me about a girl or a friend, are truly precious gems to me.

But this post isn’t about me. Not entirely.

It’s about him, and how he’s the product of divorce. I don’t buy into the research that divorce causes children to grow horns and other atrocities. I can only go by what I see with my son. And he’s okay.

I look for the silver lining. He gets to spend more quality time with each of his parents. Life is very different in each of our households, but this is good for him. He sees that there are different ways to live, to run a house. (Hearing how his dad sometimes pours the dog food directly onto the floor may make me cringe, but damn, at least he doesn’t have the bowl to wash.)

He will, maybe someday, have additional people in his life to love and be loved by. There are no stepparents on the horizon, but maybe one day there will be, and I hope that they enhance his life.

He’s gotten nothing but the truth from both parents from the moment we split. Yes, all the truth. Even some that no child should hear. But he now knows that we will never hold anything back from him. How many adults can rely on that?