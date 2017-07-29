Happy Birthday Tim Gunn

Timothy MacKenzie Gunn 7/29/1953 Washington, DC.

Educator, author, actor, fashion therapist, Project Runway mentor.

His father was an FBI agent under J. Edgar Hoover.

He taught at Corcoran College of Art and Design, his alma mater and was also Assistant Director of Admissions there.

He was Creative Director for Liz Claiborne.

He came out at age 29.

He won a Primetime Emmy in 2013 for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition program.

“Make it work!”