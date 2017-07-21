Happy Birthday

I’m not generally a whiner — okay, I take that back, I whine all the time, but usually not publicly — but I also rarely focus on gratitude. However, my recent birthday has made me want to talk about all I’m grateful for. So, here’s my top ten list of things that have made me happy during my birthday month:

1. I went shopping with my recently graduated college son for clothes for his new job. I took him to Macy’s and managed to buy three pair of pants, three shirts, one suit and a belt for $383, thus saving my ex husband (who was paying for the clothes) a few hundred dollars.

2. I went to the dermatologist who told me a red area on my forehead was precancerous and who prescribed a topical cream called Picato, but warned me that it was hideously expensive (about $800) and my insurance might not pay for it. I was thrilled when my insurance only required me to pay $40 for the cream, which, after three days of use, has now made my forehead look like I am a severe burn victim.

3. I discovered that Seamless allows you to tip the deliveryman when you order, so now I don’t have to see anyone (and have anyone see my aforementioned hideous forehead) when I get my food.

4. After not wearing bangs for about 45 years, I discovered that I have the ability to wear bangs that just barely cover my forehead (unless the wind blows, in which case the bangs go all over the place and my forehead is exposed).

5. I injured my knee doing absolutely nothing, but it’s probably only a bad sprain and not a tear (but we won’t know for sure unless I get an MRI which the doctor has not recommended at this point). I can’t walk without lots of pain, but I’m down to only needing a cane.

6. I didn’t win the Dear Evan Hanson lottery on the day my knee popped out, which made me incredibly grateful because had I won, I couldn’t have gone. Ditto for the Shakespeare in the Park lottery. Hallelujah!

7. I went out to move my car because of alternate street parking and instead of having to wait 1.5 hours in the car, a spot opened up on the other side of the street. Now I have three more days before I have to wait in the car for 1.5 hours.

8. Even though I received three calls from ConEd (calls which are apparently only made if you’re considered a senior citizen), warning me that my air conditioning might go out due to the horrible heat wave we’ve been having, my air conditioning is still working.

9. My Keurig coffee machine went on the fritz and will only make one cup before it dies each day, so I’ve reduced my coffee intake dramatically.