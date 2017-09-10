Happy Grandparents Day

Grandparents understand the importance of loving others unconditionally, which is so needed in the world today. Although I’m not a grandmother, I send up prayers for those suffering as a results of hurricanes, floods, fires, and earthquakes. May you feel loved and supported as you recover from the disasters above. I also send up prayers for Dreamers, who may feel anxious on this Grandparents Day because DACA was rescinded. I pray that today you, too, feel the comfort of a grandparents’ embrace filled with unconditional love.

It’s so important to take a moment to focus on positive people and things during dark times. And that’s why I’m so excited to celebrate Grandparents Day today by sharing the work of two special grandmothers who are making the world a better place with their work.

Liliane Boctor has entered the delightful world of children’s literature and poetry with the debut of “The Audacious Little Duck” and “Knowing To Know.” The “Audacious Little Duck” uses animals to teach kids safety and behavioral tips, and “Knowing To Know” is a collection of poetry that gives life lessons on love, beauty, friendship and more.

Liliane is a military wife and mother of four, who has traveled extensively throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. Her latest and greatest inspiration comes from her four precious grand children. They are the reason she has begun her literary journey as a writer of poetry and children’s books. Liliane is of French descent and currently lives in Los Angeles. She hopes to encourage other mothers, grandmothers, wives, educators, caregivers and people everywhere to share their wisdom with beautiful words and stories that teach and inspire. Liliane’s books are available at Amazon, Kindle Fire, Google Play, and Barnes and Noble. Liliane can be reached at Liliane.boctor@sbcglobal.net, and the covers of Liliane’s books are below.

Regina G Mixon is a grandmother, but she’s also an author, entrepreneur, speaker publisher, consultant, and coach. Regina’s lifelong ministry encourages others to pursue their purpose with passion and to make their dreams a reality. Regina loves to deliver messages of hope and encouragement in her books and speeches.

Regina’s interest in books and writing inspired her to start REGS Books, a publishing company, and her desire to give back to her community inspired her to start God’s Storehouse Ministries, a community-based non-profit organization.

Regina has self-published five (5) books: “To God be the Glory: From Brokenness to Wholeness,” “Pursuing Your Purpose With Passion,” “Glory Wind Beneath My Wings,” “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You?,” and her most recent book, “To God be the Glory: The Manifested Glory of God…And You Can See Yours Too!” with contributions by Courtney N. Williams and Roz Roberts. Regina has two books coming out in 2018.

She also publishes for others and has published a children’s book for her 8 year old grandson, Jordan Gilliam . Regina’s website is www.regsbooks.org, and a copy of her book cover is below.