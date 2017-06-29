Happy (In)Dependence Day

A few days shy of Independence Day, today started like most: with a tiny but demanding voice shattering the stillness of daybreak. It belonged to my 2-year-old, standing and gripping the bars of a crib he’s dangerously close to outgrowing (but I’m still clinging to), threatening to hurl himself out if someone didn’t come and reunite him with his most prized possession—a stack of legos sitting just out of reach on his dresser.

Not exactly a portrait of freedom, for any of us.

Next, the baby’s cries mixed in. Then the pitter-patter of 4-year-old feet prancing in search of stuffed princesses and ponies blended with the clackety, erratic tack-tack-tack of long-neglected canine toenails hitting the wooden kitchen floor, guiding our small but soulful dog’s hopeful nose.

And finally, his and hers sighs from my own bed as four eyes made sense of the blurry numbers on the clock.

Ah, the cacophonous symphony of the suburban wake-up-call.

As I scooped up children and shuttled them downstairs, my inner Carrie Bradshaw couldn’t help but wonder: does my independence still exist with all these dependents?

If we’re counting my husband—which we are, despite his protest—I’m up to 5 creatures relying on me.

When I close my eyes (sorry kids, entertain yourselves for a minute), the Ghost of Independence Past zips through the DVR of my life. Early 20s self: you’re rocking a tiny red and white dress and sun-kissed shoulders (so much for modesty and sunscreen). You’re blissfully buzzed and unbothered by the stifling humidity or jam-packed National Mall mob as you frogger your way through to an impeccable firework-viewing spot. Late 20s self: you’re mingling with an expat crowd, relishing the novelty of a purely American holiday celebrated overseas, watching colorful bursts from the top of the poshest apartment building you’ll ever live in…

BOOM. A closer-to-home eruption ends my nostalgic escape.

My two older children are shrieking, pushing each other, and generally losing their minds over a mutual desire for a small piece of plastic junk. Fireworks.

My daughter’s face is crimson from screeching, the baby seems to have sent back the milk he ordered, and my son’s fingers and face are stained from the berries he managed to sneak into. At least we’re in the spirit of the 4th: red, white, and blue.

Enter the pivotal, magical moment. You know the one. That elusive flash that temporarily banishes the chaos, reestablishes harmony, and softens your frazzled, fragile parent heart. The one that wishes usually can’t conjure up, but just appears like the first firefly ushering in the calm dusk. As the baby’s bottom lip starts to quiver, the bigger little ones stop in their tracks. They each grab the nearest dangly baby toy, shove it in baby’s personal space, and begin a raucous but genial duet of the ABCs.

Baby pouts turn to grins and then emphatic giggles, triggering a response of communal glee.

Pause. Mid 30s (okay fine, late 30s) Independence Day self: you’re enveloped in a pile of snuggle that smells like sunscreen and baby soap and blueberries—and a bit of spit-up—and feels like silky toddler thighs and scrumptious baby double chins. Little hands stroke your back; the littlest ones pull your ears and face until you’re close enough for slobbery, gurgly baby kisses. Little voices ask if they can eat popsicles on the porch and have a dance party, and before you know it, their special loveys—the only thing they’re not required to share—are paired with the wrong child, and all you can hear are gasps for air between fits of exuberant laughter.

The essence of independence, I suppose, is the ability to make our own choices—to build our lives however we desire. My decisions mean that I’m saddled with diaper bags, spend significant amounts of time playing referee and stroller Tetris, and that alone time is at a premium. Though life these days is punctuated by tantrums and meltdowns, the joys that come in between are unrivaled—and can be pretty breathtaking.