Harassed by a Dog Owner

After an evening walk to the beach, I started heading back home. On the way, I saw a dog running around the up ahead, seemingly off leash. As a preemptive measure (given the reasons I detailed in my previous blog post, “When Your Dog Is Free, I Am Not”), I put my hands to my mouth and hollered, in a friendly voice, “Hello! Would you kindly put your dog on a leash?”

The man held up in the air something that looked like orange plastic and hollered back, “What do you think this is?” I figured he must have one of those elastic leashes that allow dogs maximum freedom. To be sure, however, I clarified, “Oh, your dog is on a leash?” “Yes,” he replied.

While the man’s tone was snarky, I nonetheless waved in genuine appreciation, saying, “Great, thank you!” I smiled, happy to encounter a responsible citizen putting his dog on a leash, unlike the vast majority of dog owners in the greater Seattle area. That’s when the man yelled snidely, “Seems you need glasses,” to which I replied, “Seems you need manners. I’d rather need glasses.”

“You have problems!” the man said contentiously, as we approached each other. “You’re the one with the attitude,” I replied, calmly. “I simply asked you to put your dog on a leash. You said it’s on a leash, which I appreciated. Terrific, we’re done.”

As I continued walking, the man gestured to his dog and said, in a tone dripping with derision, “You’re afraid that this little dog is going to attack you?”

I was not, in fact, but let’s say for the sake of argument that I was one of the millions of Americans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a number of whom got it from dog attacks. Does PTSD warrant ridicule, or does it warrant compassion?

As noted in a 2015 CNN report, “one of the most troubling results of a dog attack is an increased fear of dogs. Many people who have suffered a dog bite are uncomfortable around dogs afterward…Dog attack victims can feel distressed by even small and docile dogs.”

“It doesn’t matter why I asked you to put the dog on a leash,” I replied, still in a neutral tone, as I passed the man. “It’s the law to have your dog on a leash.”

“It’s not the law to have your dog on a leash in this county!” the man yelled, walking up to me and getting in my face. “Yes it is,” I replied, tone still neutral. “Look it up.” I kept walking toward my house.

“Who are you?” the man asked heatedly. “You have mental problems. What mental institute did you come from?” I stopped and turned to face him. “Stop harassing me,” I said firmly. “I’m not harassing you,” he said, then started following me as I walked away.

I stopped again and got very loud, calling attention to the situation, in the hopes that neighbors would come out. “You are harassing me! Stop harassing me!” I yelled repeatedly.

“Who are you?” he asked. “Where do you live? Don’t walk down my street again!” He continued following me.

I turned on my heel and marched toward him. I’d had it. “Who are you?” I asked. “What’s your name? Where do you live? Let’s go, I’ll follow you there! Come on, let’s go!” I was by then extremely loud, yelling at him not only to stop harassing me but also to fuck off and leave me the fuck alone.

The neighbors came out to see what all the ruckus was, as I had hoped. By then, of course, what they witnessed was me hurling expletives at this guy. So when I asked one of them to call the police, she said that if she called the police, it would be on me, not on this neighbor. I said I didn’t care why she called the police. I just wanted her to call them, so this guy would stop following me, and I could go home.

I then told the woman a quick synopsis of what had happened. She remained motionless on her porch. Having witnesses, however, seemed to do the trick, because this time when I set off toward my house, the man said nothing to me and did not follow me. Instead, he engaged the neighbors in a round of, “Have you seen her around here before?”

I do not cease to be amazed by the entitlement and obtuseness of dog owners. And I am not alone. In a recent conversation with a county park representative, I learned that disregard of leash laws is so rampant in this area, and dog owners are so hostile upon being confronted, that park officials have given up entirely on enforcement of leash laws.