Hard Work Beats Talent Says RocNation's A&R Exec

The road to breaking into the music business has changed significantly and A&R executives are being forced to change their game. The power of social media is breaking down barriers and bringing new talent closer to music veterans and execs.

When new talent does get discovered it's no longer just about the music; it's about creating a brand that is appealing to both the fans and consumer brands. This creates a new challenge for both the A&R and artist. On the artist side, they now have to spend just as much time and effort cultivating their brand as they do creating music. The urgent need to focus on brand strategy is due in part to the decline in record sales and the birth of streaming music. Artists now more than ever heavily rely on generating revenue from brand deals.

Artists can no longer afford to wait until they’ve “made it” to start thinking about their brand and what it represents. It’s no longer a hands off process where the artist can sit back and solely focus on creating music. Learning about social media and building their brand is equally important as knowing how to engineer beats and produce music. That’s where work ethic and savvy business sense is going to trump talent.

From an A&R perspective, the goal of finding new talent has shifted towards artists that have a significant following and probably, more importantly, work ethic.

“The music business has changed so much it's kinda like A&R means nothing anymore. I remember growing up the A&R was so important to the music we heard, now it's like social media is the A&R,” says Nashawn, a music executive at one of the biggest labels in the world-RocNation and Dream Chasers.

If social media levels the playing field, what makes an artist stand out to record labels? “To me, hard work beats talent any day. I believe in my craft, and I'm always going want to make and seek good music no matter what. Take J-Haze for example, an artist I just signed under my own label-Iconic Music Group, that man has a work ethic. He’s worked with artists like DJ Khaled and performed with greats like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Mac Miller, and Glasses Malone. He’s done things in the last two months that other artists would have given an excuse about how they couldn’t do it.” says Nashawn. “I always salute that man he impresses me so much I'm shocked at times,” he adds.