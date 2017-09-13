ENTERTAINMENT
Harrison Ford Comments On Carrie Fisher's Book And The Affair Heard 'Round The Galaxy

The actor breaks his silence on the memoir that made a great disturbance in the Force.

By Bill Bradley

It happened a long time ago in what seems like a galaxy far, far away, but when Carrie Fisher revealed her “intense” three-month affair with Harrison Ford in her 2016 memoir, The Princess Diarist, the news immediately went viral.

While discussing why she revealed the romance, Fisher, who tragically died in December 2016 at the age of 60, told People, “It’s been 40 years!”

She continued, “Harrison’s very private, but I think I waited an appropriate amount of time. How much longer could I wait?” The actress also said she gave Ford a heads-up on what she was writing and got no notes in return.

Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images

Now, Ford has commented on Fisher’s book and the news of the affair.

In a lengthy profile with GQ, the actor’s asked, “How strange for you was it when Carrie Fisher put out her ‘Star Wars’ book?”

“It was strange. For me,” he replied.

Ford recalled that he was given advanced warning “to a degree,” but he didn’t go much more in-depth on his thoughts.

“Oh, I don’t know. I don’t know. You know, with Carrie’s untimely passing, I don’t really feel that it’s a subject that I want to discuss,” he said.

The interviewer, Chris Heath, still pressed a little more:

GQ: Can I ask you whether you’d prefer that it hadn’t been written?

Ford: Yes. You can ask me.

GQ: Do you want to answer?

Ford: No.

GQ: Can I ask you whether you read it?

Ford: No. I didn’t.

That’s likely all we’re going to get from the actor on the subject.

Throughout the rest of the profile, Heath consistently brought up how little Ford wanted to answer questions, especially ones like that.

At the time of Fisher’s death, Ford remembered his friend and “Star Wars” co-star in a statement, calling her “one-of-a-kind … brilliant, original.”

“Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely,” he added.

For much more with Ford, check out the rest of the GQ article.

