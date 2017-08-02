These Are The Lucky Muggles Starring In 'Harry Potter' On Broadway

We are counting down the days until Harry Potter and the gang make their magical Broadway debut in April 2018. Unfortunately, there are no spells that can accelerate the months in between. But on the bright side, we now officially know who is in the cast.

The full cast of the upcoming “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” theater production was announced on Wednesday, giving muggles in the U.S. a glimpse of their new enchanted overlords. Many of the West End Company cast members from the London version of the show will be reviving their roles, including Jamie Parker as Harry Potter, Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Granger and Paul Thornley as Ron Weasley. Poppy Miller will also reprise her role as Ginny Weasley Potter and Sam Clemmett as Harry and Ginny’s son, Albus Potter. Alex Price is back as Draco Malfoy and same for Anthony Boyle as his son Scorpius.

The 28 lucky newcomers to the production are, in alphabetical order: David Abeles, Brian Abraham, Shirine Babb, Jess Barbagallo, Stephen Bradbury, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Joshua De Jesus, Jessie Fisher, Richard Gallagher, Susan Heyward, Geraldine Hughes, Edward James Hyland, Byron Jennings, Katie Kreisler, Joey LaBrasca, Andrew Long, Kathryn Meisle, Angela Reed, Dave Register, Adeola Role, James Romney, Malika Samuel, Alanna Saunders, David St. Louis, Stuart Ward, Madeline Weinstein, Alex Weisman and Benjamin Wheelwright.

For anyone who needs a refresher, “The Cursed Child” script, written by J.K. Rowling and Jack Thorne and directed by John Tiffany, acts as the eighth installment in the “Harry Potter” epic, picking up approximately 20 years after the actual books left off. The characters you loved growing up are grown themselves, with their kids embarking on their own Hogwarts adventures.

The U.K. production was a smash hit and critical success, winning nine Olivier Awards including Best New Play and Best Director. Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni and Anthony Boyle also scored Oliviers for their portrayals of Harry, Hermione and Scorpius, respectively.