Harry Potter Fans Will Siriusly Love This New Line Of Eco-Conscious Jewelry

Harry Potter fans are now more grown up than ever, which means they’re trading in the faux wands, costume robes and other Harry Potter memorabilia of their youth for more adult versions.

Socially conscious jewelry brand Alex and Ani just debuted a line of spellbinding Harry Potter jewelry that’ll make even Salazar Slytherin’s locket look low-key by comparison.

Alex and Ani Select pieces from Alex and Ani's new Harry Potter collection.

The collection, designed in partnership with Warner Bros., features 11 pieces, including necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings, all designed with symbols and crests from one of the most popular young adult fiction stories of all time.

The limited-edition capsule collection is hand crafted in Rhode Island, and most designs are offered in both silver and gold finishes.

Better still, all pieces from the collection are under $100 (with most in the $30 to $50 range). These pieces are sure to go fast, so check out the full collection before it “apparates.”