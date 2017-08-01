STYLE
08/01/2017 04:27 pm ET

Grown-Up Harry Potter Fans Now Have Their Own Lingerie

We knew this day would come.

By Suzy Strutner

The original Harry Potter fans are now more adult, and so is their taste in clothing.

Lingerie brand Yandy just debuted a spellbinding set that’s clearly geared toward grown-up Gryffindors. Their “magical student fantasy lingerie costume” includes a collared crop top, high-waisted panties, removable suspenders and a tie for a look muggles can only dream of pulling off.

Yandycom
Yandycom

The Potter-inspired outfit is part of Yandy’s “fantasy” line, which also includes Wonder Woman and Disney-inspired pieces, Mashable notes.

The set is now available for pre-sale for $35.95 plus shipping. It’ll ship by Sept. 7 (probably via mail, not owl. Sad.) 

H/T Mashable

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Harry Potter Makeup
Suggest a correction
Suzy Strutner Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Harry Potter Lingerie
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
Grown-Up Harry Potter Fans Now Have Their Own Lingerie

CONVERSATIONS