Harry Potter: Why Did Voldemort Use Nagini to Kill Snape Instead of Avada Kedavra?

Why did Voldemort use Nagini to kill Snape instead of Avada Kedavra?

Answer by Sahil Juneja, Pottermore Ravenclaw and Pukwudgie, Read each Harry Potter book 16 times, on Quora:

‘All this long night, when I am on the brink of victory, I have sat here,’ said Voldemort, his voice barely louder than a whisper, ‘wondering, wondering, why the Elder Wand refuses to be what it ought to be, refuses to perform as legend says it must perform for its rightful owner … and I think I have the answer.’‘The Elder Wand cannot serve me properly, Severus, because I am not its true master. The Elder Wand belongs to the wizard who killed its last owner. You killed Albus Dumbledore. While you live, Severus, the Elder Wand cannot be truly mine.’

Voldemort had tried multiple approaches to try and kill Harry. Ever since he became aware of the twin cores, that their wands shared, he has tried to find alternatives to overcome that disadvantage. Initially it was Lucius’ wand, which failed him. He then discovered the legend behind the Deathstick, and instantly knew that would be the wand to help him bring down Harry.

However, soon he realized that the wand wasn’t working for him as it should. His extraordinary magical abilities were in no way enhanced. When he finally understood why, he knew he had to kill the true owner of the Wand. He had to kill Severus.

However, his experience with wands had taught him to be wary. He was afraid that the Elder Wand, recognizing his true owner, wouldn’t work as intended, or worse, backfire on him.

Giving Nagini the order to kill, indirectly would have led him to win the Wand’s allegiance as per him, without any side-effects. Voldemort assumed that even though Nagini is the one killing Snape, the order was his, and therefore nothing would go wrong.

​He approached the situation in the best logical way possible. He was wary of the situation, because he had already been through a time when Avada Kedavra backfired on him. He didn’t want to relive death because of his own arrogance once more.