Watch Harry Styles' Powerful Breakout Performance On SNL

Harry Styles the solo artist has arrived.

The former One Direction member hit Studio 8H this weekend to debut his first musical performance on “Saturday Night Live,” which was hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

In a plaid suit on a stage showered in red light, Styles sang his breakout single, “Sign of the Times,” and his fans fell in love all over again.

When Harry sounds just like the album version of SOTT and you just #HarryStylesOnSNL #FallonStylesSNL pic.twitter.com/j1npraC7YV — SIGN OF DE FKN TIMES (@thumbnialls_) April 16, 2017

The singer, who split from One Direction more than a year ago, hadn’t released any new music until he debuted “Sign of the Times” and announced dates for his upcoming album earlier this month. He sang another song from his self-titled album on Saturday night: “Ever Since New York.”