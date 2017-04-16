Watch Harry Styles' Powerful Breakout Performance On SNL

Harry Styles the solo artist has arrived.
The former One Direction member hit Studio 8H this weekend to debut his first musical performance on “Saturday Night Live,” which was hosted by Jimmy Fallon.
In a plaid suit on a stage showered in red light, Styles sang his breakout single, “Sign of the Times,” and his fans fell in love all over again.
The singer, who split from One Direction more than a year ago, hadn’t released any new music until he debuted “Sign of the Times” and announced dates for his upcoming album earlier this month. He sang another song from his self-titled album on Saturday night: “Ever Since New York.”
Styles’ performance on SNL was packed with emotion, showing that sans the boy band, he’s a force to be reckoned with.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
THE spot for your favorite fan theories and the best Netflix recs. Learn more
CONVERSATIONS