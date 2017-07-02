Harvard Researchers Find Prezi More Engaging, Persuasive, and Effective Than PowerPoint

Presentations are crucial in business.

Presentations close deals. They spark partnerships. They drive connections and collaborations that may not happen otherwise.

So if there’s a presentation tool that gives me an edge against the rest, I want to know about it.

Prezi, a visual presentation platform that uses a single canvas instead of slides, just made the cut as exactly that.

Harvard University researchers have found it to be “more effective, engaging, and persuasive” than PowerPoint.

Harvard research explained

Harvard split its study participants into two groups: presenters and audience members.

Researchers then asked presenters to create a presentation for a real-world business scenario and present as if audience members were high-stakes board members.

Presenters were asked to do this same presentation orally (without visuals), in PowerPoint, and with Prezi. The results were pretty amazing.

Presenters not only said that Prezi was the easiest to use, but that it also gave them the most tools.

Folks in the audience also reported that Prezi made speakers appear more organized, engaging, persuasive, and effective than the other two methods.

But why?

A lot of it comes down to Prezi’s zooming user interface, or ZUI.

Instead of static slides that can only be presented in a linear fashion, Prezi lets presenters zero in on specific details of a presentation or zoom out to see the complete picture. PowerPoint simply can’t do that.

This flexibility is great for a few reasons:

Presenters can truly interact with their audiences, since they’re not stuck to a script; they can go back and forth between concepts, depending on what people are interested in. They can change topics on the fly, in case input from the audience or brand new information is introduced during the presentation.

As for numbers, here are some pretty impressive stats:

- Prezi was rated 12.5% more organized than PowerPoint.

- Prezi was rated 16.36% more engaging than PowerPoint.

- Prezi was rated 21.89% more persuasive than PowerPoint.

- Prezi was rated 25.28% more effective than PowerPoint.

Even more interesting news for professional presenters: those using Prezi were seen as “more knowledgeable and professional” than when they used other methods.

What’s coming for Prezi

While this news is exciting for Prezi, it isn’t all that surprising. In April, the company announced a new product called Prezi Next.

Next builds off Prezi’s conversational presenting approach, and plans to introduce an augmented reality feature later this year.

In May, the company announced its first acquisition -- Latvian data visualization company, Infogram, meaning Prezi’s users can expect even more options in terms of charts and infographics in the future.

I’m going to keep my eye on Prezi, and suggest you do the same. More innovation is sure to come.

---