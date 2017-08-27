Houston Faces Catastrophic Flooding As Tropical Storm Harvey Lingers With Pouring Rain

Two days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in southern Texas, the city of Houston faced life-threatening, catastrophic flooding that authorities warned could become “historic.”

The National Weather Service reported on Sunday morning that while winds were decreasing and Harvey had been downgraded to a tropical storm, heavy rainfall created life-threatening hazard across much of the state’s southeast region.

Authorities in Houston, the country’s fourth largest city, declared a flood warning overnight Saturday when “a deluge” unfolded as an extremely intense band of rain pivoted through the area.

Thousands of homes in the metropolitan area were threatened by the rising water.

Emergency management officials asked residents to avoid roads and told those escaping the rising waters to not stay in their attics but get on the roof.

Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport canceled all inbound and outbound flights.

The city’s emergency services tweeted around 6.30 a.m. they were at capacity and asked residents to only call if they faced imminent danger.

Hurricane Harvey was downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday, after making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday night near Corpus Christi. Meteorologists cautioned, however, the danger was far from over as potential “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding,” continued to threaten parts of the state.

As Harvey lingers over land, the National Weather service warned flooding was expected across much of the middle and upper Texas coast from additional rainfall of 15 to 25 inches, with isolated storm totals as high as 40 inches through Thursday.

Meteorologist Ryan Maue said 20 trillion gallons of water could fall on Texas in the next week. Michael Lowry of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research said that more than 60,000 square miles are under high or moderate risk for excessive rainfall through Sunday morning.

The exact death toll from the storm remained unclear as rescue workers struggled to reach affected areas. According to the National Weather Service, five people have died in the Houston area in unconfirmed flood-related deaths.

Gary Norman, spokesman for the city’s emergency operations center, confirmed one of those fatalities on Saturday. He told the Associated Press late Saturday a a woman had been driving along flooded streets when she “got out of her vehicle in high water.” The cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Separately, C. J. Wax, the mayor of Rockport in Aransas County, confirmed the death of a man who died while trapped in his burning house, unable to be reached by rescuers during the height of the hurricane. Wax said at least 12 other people sustained injuries.