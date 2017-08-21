Has America Had Its F_CKIT Moment?

As we reel over all the recent critical political news, the demonstrations fired up with hatred and bigotry, followed by a completely inadequate response by our president, we pose the question “Has America had its f_ck it moment?” This question is posed with the connotation to inspire, rather than we’ve hit rock bottom and have nowhere to go, we’ve hit rock bottom and WE WILL RISE!

David Josef and Daniel James Forrester - Then and Now

Through our LGBTQ advocating and activism, my wife Laurie and I met up with an inspirational couple, David Josef and Daniel James Forrester from Massachusetts, who have been committed to one another for 37 years and married in 2013. They have seen their beloved America go through incredible changes, on all fronts over the years and now, more than ever, they are digging in and standing up to the fight that is for ALL human rights.

Daniel James Forrester (Center) - Serving his Country in Vietnam

Daniel James Forrester, who served his country on the frontlines in Vietnam, says “43 years ago in 1974, I attended my first Gay Pride march in Boston. I dressed in my military issue jungle fatigues, complete with boonie hat, carrying a sign that read "We Are Your Soldiers." I was 22 then and it was nearly two years after my separation from the military. Vietnam was still fresh in my mind and I was just coming-out. Like the hundreds of others gathered in Copley Square, I had this CRAZY idea that VISIBILITY was the most important thing I could do to celebrate GAY PRIDE, with the hope of eventually bringing about social change and yes...JUSTICE!”

Daniel James Forester (Center) - Boston Gay Pride - OUTVETS Honor Guard

Forrester says “The words 'democracy is fragile' ring true with all of this. The individuals assembled on the Boston Common for a 'Free Speech Rally', complained they were not allowed to speak. Not true. What is true, is they grew concerned with the thousands of us who showed up to make our voices heard against their hate. They could have continued with their program, instead chose to leave under police protection. These people are no more about 'Freedom of Speech' than the 'Religious Liberty' groups in this country are about 'freedom of religion,' or a refusal to make cakes! They are about bigotry and hate, period.” Forrester continued “Each time I noticed the swastika patches on their shirts, I thought about the six million Jews, gay people, and mentally or physically challenged, who went to the gas chambers at the hands of the Germans. And the tens of thousands of our troops and allies, who were among the staggering fifty million souls who lost their lives across Europe, before the Nazis were defeated. That's what they wanted and we-all noticed.I thought of the generations of enslaved African's brought here, chained in cargo holds on ships, then of post slavery's African American's, who remained economically disenfranchised for generations, simply because of the color of their skin. We showed up on Boston Common for THEM.”

Laurie Hart David Josef - David Josef Fashions

David Josef is a renowned New England fashion designer, he has dressed the very best from Cher to Betty White, he told us as a teen he suffered at the hands of a school bully, but he fought back and won and that is how he feels now after hitting a low point after the election.

Josef says “I feel quite upbeat and full of pride. After the disaster of Charlottesville, VA, the pride I feel for my city, my Boston and the 40,000 of us who will not sit back as this administration stands side by side with hate mongers. I feel the tide is turning! During this past week, Trump showed who he truly is, and so did America....by saying NO to hate....by saying No to white nationalists and by saying NO to the bigots in this country, I believe we have turned a corner. It will take a hell of a lot more to get these clowns out of office, but we do have a groundswell that cannot be denied! I truly believe America had its F_ck It moment this week and that love will always win!”

Laurie and I draw great inspiration from activists like David and Daniel and that is exactly why we wanted them in our #F_CKIT documentary, we hope their stories, along with the other incredibly inspiring stories we have filmed, will encourage others that your story can make a difference to someone and spark a conversation. A conversation America needs right now.

Laurie Hart

Laurie says “As a throwback photo of David and Danny popped up in my Facebook feed, I had to stop and take it all in, “Provincetown Summer 1990” absorbed by the youth of the faces in front of me, I knew after being together for 37 years they must have many stories to tell. Stories of inspiration, but also discrimination. As an out lesbian in America, I damn well know discrimination, as it slapped me right in face when I had to fight for my own marriage. Right then in there I knew these fabulous gay men would have a story not only for me, but for all to hear.”

This week we will be heading to a town hall meeting to hear what Senator Elizabeth Warren has to say about the recent events and we will be voicing not only our concerns but those of others, if we get the chance we will ask her what is her F_CKIT moment!