Has Childhood Lost Something in Recent Decades?

What are some activities kids often did years ago, but would be unacceptable today?

Answer by Michael Kingsbury, Retired Illustrator, Graphic Designer and Computer Geek:

I'm 78, things have changed a lot since I was a kid. We had a lot of freedom that kids don't have now. I can't believe it when I see on the news that someone has called the police when they see a couple of kids seven and nine walking two blocks home from the park alone. I had to walk farther than that to school when I was six, by the time I was nine or ten I was free to travel all over the city on my own.

I rode my bike, (no helmet, knee pads, or cell phone) everywhere.

At ten to twelve we were exploring the storm drains under the city — this was one of the highlights of my youth, a real adventure. We would find markings on the walls left by kids in the 1920s. It was perfectly safe as long as it didn't rain, (we were careful about that) but it felt dangerous and exciting.

In the summer taking the buses to the amusement park and spending the afternoon, on our own, was a special experience.

Life was a real adventure; I like to think that I lived a Ray Bradbury childhood.

We would sneak out of the house when all the adults were asleep and wander around in the middle of the night. It was exciting hiding behind trees when cars went by, seeing the neighborhood dark and completely deserted — just the fall leaves blowing around and the shadows moving as the streetlights swayed in the wind, it was scary and fun.

I don't think that kids get to experience the world in the same way anymore.

It's so neat and pre-packaged, so protected and store bought.

It made me what I became later: a pilot, car racer, a soldier, an artist and now at 78 a computer geek and MMO player still reliving the adventures of my childhood, and I wouldn't have wanted it any other way.