Has Fashion Blogging Become Too Narcissistic?

And the answer that enviable question is "HELL YES!"

Years ago, when blogging first became a "thing," You had bloggers using their blogs as a personal diary. Showing their fans what they were wearing, doing and eating. From 2001 to 2006, was a time when bloggers used their blogs to express themselves as an open dairy.

But, along the way blogging has become an entire money making industry, where bloggers are now cashing in on the money train. It has become common practice for bloggers to be given free stuff and cash to advertise on their blogs.

Because this practice has become so prevalent, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has cracked down on bloggers advertising without telling their fans they are getting paid to endorse a product.. Now you visit any blog that receive free things, money, commissions, etc. Bloggers are forced to tell their fans that they are getting compensated.

Now when you visit a fashion blog especially, all you now see is a series of pictures of the blog owner wearing various outfits from Forever 21, H&M, Macy's, Bloomingdale's, etc.

Almost every single one of them had variations of the same pictures: blog owner staring faraway into the distance, jumping, or looking longingly down at the ground for some unknown reason.