Has Lindsey Graham's Next Presidential Bid Begun?

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina rarely misses a chance to slam President Trump. This morning the failed 2016 candidate for the GOP nomination again upped the ante, reacting to The Washington Post report that Trump dictated his son’s initial misleading statement about his meetup with Russians:

“That was a bad decision by the president, which will make us ask more questions,” Graham said on NBC’s Today show. “When you get caught in a lie about one thing, it makes it hard to just say 'let the other stuff go.’”

Repeatedly, Graham chooses against giving Trump any benefit of the doubt, as a president’s party supporters usually do, instead going out of his way to extend and expand the impact of negative news.

Is this just revenge for nasty stuff Trump said when they were campaign rivals? Or is he laying the groundwork for a 2020 primary challenge?

I suspect the latter. One reason is Graham’s vote last week in favor of the so-called “skinny” Obamacare repeal, which failed and seemingly ended the GOP’s “repeal and replace” crusade. With that vote Graham preserved the argument to core conservatives that he sided with them on abolishing Obamacare.

But just before that vote Graham trashed the legislation, calling it a “fraud” and “terrible policy.” When his close friend John McCain chose to cast the decisive vote against the bill, Graham was free to vote in favor.

Preserving his anti-Obamacare credentials is not demonstrably necessary for Graham to maintain popularity in South Carolina, where he enjoys widespread support. It only makes sense for gaining ground among conservatives nationwide.

How Graham would fare in a 2020 battle against Trump is questionable, given his lackluster run last time. But it looks like he is doing everything possible to undermine Trump, shore up his appeal to primary voters and keep the option open.