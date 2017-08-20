Has Reading Become a Competitive Sport?

The writing community seems to be obsessed with numbers, with how many words people can churn out each day. If a writer surpasses her goal, it’s time to celebrate. If she doesn’t produce whatever she considers enough, she’s despondent or pissed off.

Obviously if you’ve got a contract, you need to get your book done on time, but is everyone out there on a tight deadline? Is everyone racing a due date?

Quality doesn’t seem to enter into the picture, just quantity. You see that a lot on Facebook. You’re far more likely to find writers posting about their word counts than saying, “I finally figured out my protagonist’s psychology” or “I revised a problematic scene and it really works now” or “I got an important plot twist just right after being stuck for two weeks.”

Reading seems infected with the same numerical virus. People don’t commonly talk about how books made them feel, unless they hated one. You won’t hear them saying that they were so stunned by a book that they spent all weekend thinking about it, sharing it with family and friends, and deciding they they didn’t want to read anything else for awhile. In blogs and elsewhere, they’re more likely to tell you how many books they’ve read this month or this year.

The nature of the reading experience doesn’t seem to matter. Were the books enjoyable, thought-provoking, fun? Were some boring, frustrating, or difficult? Did they offer lessons in life, or models for writers? Were they filled with unforgettable lines? Or were they duds read out of morbid curiosity because it was hard to imagine a book could be so awful?

That focus on numbers reminds me of two things: my elementary school where we got little commendation cards for how many books we read, and George Bush’s bizarre competition with Karl Rove. If you’ve forgotten, the two men had a yearly contest where as Rove put it, “We kept track not just of books read, but also the number of pages and later the combined size of each book’s pages — its ‘Total Lateral Area.’ ”

So let’s consider numbers. You could read a few hundred books a year if you’re fast and they’re short. A handful of examples: Toni Morrison’s modern classic The Bluest Eye is 160 pages. Timothy Snyder’s recent political science title On Tyranny is 128 pages. Thierry Jonquet’s dark crime novel Mygale is 129 pages. Anais Nin’s erotic A Spy in The House of Love is a mere 118 pages.

But what if you don’t like short books in any genre? What if you prefer reading fantasy behemoths like the five books in George R.R. Martin’s series A Song of Fire and Ice? Or if you’re passionate about big fat Victorian novels by Dickens, George Eliot, and Trollope? And even if you prefer shorter books of whatever genre, let’s say you’re a slow reader or you relish poetic prose that sends you off into reveries and you’re not likely to read more than one or two books a week? Does any of this matter?

Who exactly is keeping score? Does reading any specific number of books make you a better person somehow? Or even a better writer? Why should the number of books matter—isn’t their content more important?