Has Reading Become a Competitive Sport?

The way people talk abut reading books today has drastically changed. They don’t tend to share how books made them feel, unless they hated one. You won’t hear them saying they were so stunned by a book that they spent all weekend thinking about it, sharing it with family and friends, and decided they didn’t want to read anything else for awhile. In blogs and elsewhere, they’re more likely to tally how many books they’ve read this month or this year. As if they’ve run a marathon and expect your applause.

The nature of the reading experience doesn’t seem significant. Were the books enjoyable, thought-provoking, fun? Were some boring, frustrating, or difficult? Did they offer lessons in life, or models for writers? Were they filled with unforgettable lines? Or were they duds read out of morbid curiosity because it was hard to imagine a book could be so awful?

That relentless focus on numbers reminds me of two things: my elementary school where we got little commendation cards for how many books we read, and George Bush’s bizarre competition with Karl Rove. If you’ve forgotten, the two men had a yearly contest where as Rove put it, “We kept track not just of books read, but also the number of pages and later the combined size of each book’s pages — its ‘Total Lateral Area.’ ”

So let’s consider numbers. You could read a few hundred books a year if you’re fast and they’re short. A handful of examples: Toni Morrison’s modern classic The Bluest Eye is 160 pages. Timothy Snyder’s recent political science title On Tyranny is 128 pages. Daniel Kehlmannn’s ghost story You Should Have Left weighs in at a mere 104 pages. Thierry Jonquet’s dark crime novel Mygale is 129 pages. Anaïs Nin’s famous erotic tale A Spy in the House of Love is just 118 pages long.

But what if you don’t like short books in any genre? What if you prefer reading fantasy behemoths like the five books in George R.R. Martin’s series A Song of Fire and Ice? Or if you’re passionate about big fat Victorian novels by Dickens, George Eliot, and Trollope? The latter’s brilliant satire The Way We Live Now clocks in at almost 1,000 pages.

And even if you prefer shorter books of whatever genre, let’s say you’re typically a slow reader or you relish poetic prose that sends you off into reveries, and you’re not likely to read more than one or two books a week? Does any of this really matter?

Who exactly is keeping score? Does reading any specific number of books make you a better person somehow? A better reader or even a better writer? Why should the number of books make a difference—isn’t their content more important?