Has The Ridesharing Industry In America Hit A Snag Or Just A Bump In The Road?

The last decade saw the rapid rise of social media and the use of the internet as the birthplace or marketplace of ideas and businesses. Facebook, Google and fellow internet based giants took monstrous strides and eclipsed many other established offline businesses, while companies like Lyfe and Needls have since popularized and taken advantage of the term Social Media Advertizing. It is official! The internet is now the cradle of the 21st century business and everyone is weighing in.

The ridesharing revolution championed by Uber and Lyft in the last 7 years is only another example of how an offline business can take advantage of the internet to expand swiftly. Ridesharing took America and the world by storm as it took its place among one of the smartest business innovations of our time. The steady growth in the industry over the last three years has seen almost a tripling in the number of workers in the industry.

The impact that this has had on the taxi industry cannot be overstated as the ridesharing companies offer much better customer satisfaction, rates and generally have a better appeal. It is speculated that the number of Uber cars in America in 2017 has topped a million.

However, their rise has not been without challenges as was to be expected. One of such challenges has come in form of the increasing legal action against most of the big players in the industry like, Uber and Lyft. In 2016 Uber was forced to settle a pair of Class action lawsuits brought against them by over 350,000 Uber drivers. The crux of these lawsuits (O’Connor (California) and Yucesoy (Massachusetts)) was to decide on whether Uber drivers were to remain Independent Contractors or were to be classified as Employees. Uber’s insistence on maintaining the Independent contractor status for their drivers to avoid the implications of having to deal with them as employees saw Uber settle the case out of court with a comprehensive agreement that saw them pay over 100 million dollars to the plaintiffs.

Fellow industry giant Lyft also had to settle to the tune of 27 million dollarsin a law suit of their own revolving around the same issue in California, this amount is double the amount that the service initially agreed to pay.

The debate over whether ridesharing drivers should be employees or not has become prominent and is still raging. We’re even starting to see some on-demand companies anticipate regulation and choose to give employee status to their workers (one example being Shyp in San Francisco). I expect we may see more of this in 2017 but mainly from smaller or more niche companies. However, larger companies like Lyft and Uber have maintained that the independent contractor status of their drivers is at the heart of the business model. Their insistence is likely to cause them more law suits as drivers fight for their perceived rights.

The biggest hurdle for on-demand workers is the battle to receive expanded benefits from the companies they work for. Price wars between companies continue to cut wages at a moment’s notice and have amplified the debate regarding collective bargaining. Seattle recently passed a bill that will allow on-demand drivers to legally unionize, and I expect we’ll see more pushes like this from municipalities in the coming months.

Another storm that has hit the ridesharing industry is one that also seems to affect the bigger companies in the industry more. There has been a sharp increase in the number of players in the industry which has seen competition tighten considerably in the last three years. While Uber and Lyft are still undisputable kings of the industry, they have had to make concessions to remain so.

The ever going battle between Uber and Lyft has seen them try hard to out play each other in customer satisfaction. They have been both cutting prices at a record rate, and now Lyft is taking a step back. Long story short, Lyft drivers now have the opportunity to make 25% more than the competition, and Lyft passengers are enjoying free ride credits worth between $20 and $50. The company is testing different amounts in each city, so there is no guarantee for a certain amount for each city. Lyft is doing this through the use of their amazing new promo codes.

This has forced the hand of Uber and other players in the Industry and will certainly see a price cut in some form reflect elsewhere, the other side of the story is that drivers are receiving less and less money and this could perhaps threaten the booming number of subscribers to these services.

One more issue that should cause a little concern is the outcome of the current push for the regulation of the ride-sharing industry. In the beginning of last year the question of whether ride-sharing is adequately regulated demands filled the headlines, because of the senseless violence allegedly carried out by an Uber driver in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and the alleged attack on an Uber driver by a mob of passengers in Arlington, Virginia.

The taxi industry, being the older brother of ride-sharing, has jumped on the wave of being a well regulated industry itself and is pushing for the strict regulation of ride-sharing. The terms being proposed are quite varied, but what this might mean for the industry is still uncertain, but it is perceived that it wouldn’t be very favorable. While the major players in the industry have put some measures in place to ensure safety of customers and have set up rating systems for drivers by customers and even fellow drivers. It seems this hasn’t satisfied the nay-Sayers. The taxi industry is also pushing for lighter regulations on them to ensure an equal playing field and it just might happen, America being the land of the free and all.

So, is it the beginning of the end for Ridesharing? My opinion is that it is just a bump in the road for two reasons. First, every new industry is bound to face these challenges especially when they come in and disrupt and already established industry. Besides, the industry is now too big and involves too many people to just be wiped out.