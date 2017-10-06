Has the United States ever influenced another country’s election? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Carter Moore , former Congressional aide and Federal employee, on Quora:

Why has there never been a military coup in the United States? Because there's no U.S. embassy in Washington, D.C. -A joke in Latin American politics.

This question made me laugh, because holy shit has it ever! Like, the United States has a damned good track record at influencing foreign elections. Hell, it’s pretty good at just straight-up overthrowing governments it decides are too risky to leave in place, elections be damned.

Dov Levin, a political scientist at Carnegie Mellon University, used declassified documents to identify 81 instances across 45 nations between 1946 and 2000 in which the United States attempted to influence a foreign nation’s elections[1], with a success rate of 59 percent.

This period of time was, of course, the Cold War, during which the Soviet Union was also in the business of influencing elections (Levin estimates 36 such cases, to include attempted influence the 1948 presidential election); and to keep the threat of communism at bay, the US interfered in the elections of allies, frenemies, and any nation perceived to be a potential safe-haven for communism. Europe and Asia were ripe for electoral interference in containing the Soviets, while South America fell victim to the US’ protectiveness over “its” hemisphere.

Levin’s list doesn’t include the overt military coups the US has supported over time, both before and after a potentially unfavorable election (so some countries have the dubious distinction of having their elections interfered with, and then their governments overthrown when the covert intervention failed to produce the desired result), nor its interventions that have continued (alleged or actual) in the 21st Century, such as in Haiti, Israel, Russia, and Venezuela.

And prior to WWII, the US’ preferred method of electoral interference was to just straight up militarily occupy and suppress a nation until its people agreed to behave at Lady Liberty’s heel.

So yeah, electoral interference is well-trodden ground for the US, which may be why its intelligence community was so quick to recognize Russia’s attempts to meddle in 2016.

