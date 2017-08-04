12 Tweets That'll Bring Great Joy To Beer Drinkers Who Hate IPAs

There’s a line when it comes to IPAs (India pale ales). People are either ardently for the hoppy beer or they’re passionately against it, wondering why the hell they were just poured a glass full of soap.

There’s no denying it, IPAs are intensely hoppy, and it takes a certain type of palate to appreciate this type of beer. But some people will just never be able to enjoy it.

Those people have made their voices heard on Twitter, and their opinions are ones that any IPA hater can relate to. Here they are, the tweets you’ll totally relate to if you absolutely can’t stand IPAs:

Just put some bowls of hops out for the hipsters to munch on and leave our beer alone! #hateIPAs — Cholmondeley (@KnoxRover) September 5, 2012

That moment when the only beer you have left in the fridge is leftover ipa from a Sam Adams variety pack #ipasucks #wherestheoktoberfest — Anastasia Beaverhaus (@smittyboy21) November 15, 2012

I like flannel and I roll up my jeans at the bottom. But I hate IPA beer. Does America have a place for me? #ipasucks — Langdon Perry (@langdonperry) April 3, 2015

I'm creating an IPA called absentee father. Taste just like it sounds. #IPASUCKS — Nolan Perry (@ChocolateBear75) October 15, 2015

Why do people like pale ale? It's sour, gross and bitter. I wish hipsters would go back to wine #IPAsucks — shoe and shoelace (@shoeandshoelace) December 31, 2015

@selfagency btw can you do something about the IPA craze? Verily it is a blight upon the nation. #toohoppy #aleplease — Reb Moti (@rebmoti) May 13, 2014

When is hefeweizen day? That's a day I can get behind. #IPAday #toohoppy — Laura (@Lauradorable) August 1, 2013

Ack! Accidentally grabbed an IPA from the fridge. My Yankee thrift says to finish it off. My taste buds say toss it. #toohoppy — Jess (@NMRJess) September 3, 2010

I made the mistake of ordering a double IPA the other day #tooHoppy — Connor McMonkey (@PrimeBane) August 21, 2012