Hate Unmasked

Even before the Civil Rights Movement, hate was shrouded in disguise. The KKK didn’t appear in broad daylight. It was cloaked in white hoods only illuminated by midnight moon and torch light. White supremacists were chased to their holes and largely ignored. When Trump entered the campaign, what seemed like a Hollywood joke turned into reality faster than the public could fathom. His campaign was one of hate and bigotry with undertones of permission to re-fuel a seemingly dormant agency. On SNL, Aziz Ansari jokingly mentioned that Trump’s election normalized racism and hate and allowed for tiny little racists to make themselves known. It is no longer taboo for them to hold their tongue in front of others with a different background, so yes, I blame this recent White Supremacist rally on the POTUS. Not only was this rally in broad daylight, it occurred after a similar rally on Friday. Not only were the racists illuminated by the sun, but their hateful faces littered the news and the photographs, stared into the eyes of America without shame. Without apology.

Our country is reactionary when it comes to race, but that’s not news. In the shadows and legacy of slavery, what used to seem like a distant solution has been obliterated with one leader’s inability to condemn hate. The news outlets should be more forthcoming in calling this what it is. Terrorism. The terrorists live in our country and walk around with smug smiles because they have been given permission.

If you ever want to truly feel how asinine the idea of White Nationalism is, try explaining racism to your children. Try to define why hate exists. Why absolute strangers claim to know about someone based on their skin color or religious belief. Good luck. It’s not only embarrassing to admit to children that this is the state of the union, but it makes absolutely no sense.

Some may say it’s a stretch to blame POTUS for an act this horrific and so far from him, but I live in Nebraska. Pretty far from him. The day after the election is one I could have never prepared for. I was witness to the fear in my minority students’ eyes. I was witness to a few teenagers who felt like they had been given permission to verbalize hate speech. I watched my classroom divide before I could even say “Good morning.” After I managed to calm the chatter, I gave a reminder that in my room, we only show love and tolerance. That in my room, we are safe to be humans who respect others, only then was I able to instruct the content. The students will never know my political stance, but it won’t be hard to feel it as I preach understanding.