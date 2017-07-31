Haters gonna hate no matter how kind you are. Often, we feel sad and hurt when we know someone dislikes or hates us.
On this episode, we’re going share with you some ideas on how to deal with haters, change your mindset about them, and help you overcome feelings of hurt.
Listen to the full episode on Thriving Launch
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS